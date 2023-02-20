Waverly-Sr earned its community's accolades after a 64-34 win over South Tama County during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Waverly-Sr faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon . Click here for a recap. South Tama County took on Van Horne Benton on Feb. 7 at South Tama County High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.