 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-Sr knocks out victory beat against Mason City 68-54

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Waverly-Sr blunted Mason City's plans 68-54 at Waverly-Sr on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Mason City squared off with January 4, 2022 at Mason City High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Van Horne Benton . For more, click here. Mason City took on Des Moines Hoover on January 17 at Des Moines Hoover High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News