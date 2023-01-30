Waverly-Sr knocks out victory beat against Mason City 68-54

No quarter was granted as Waverly-Sr blunted Mason City's plans 68-54 at Waverly-Sr on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Waverly-Sr and Mason City squared off with January 4, 2022 at Mason City High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Van Horne Benton . For more, click here. Mason City took on Des Moines Hoover on January 17 at Des Moines Hoover High School. Click here for a recap.

