Waverly-Sr escapes Waterloo East 53-49

With little to no wiggle room, Waverly-Sr nosed past Waterloo East 53-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Waterloo East proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-22 advantage over Waverly-Sr at the half.

The Trojans enjoyed a 34-31 lead over the Go-Hawks to start the fourth quarter.

