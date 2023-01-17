Waverly-Sr engineers impressive victory over Manchester West Delaware 57-36

Manchester West Delaware got no credit and no consideration from Waverly-Sr, which slammed the door 57-36 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Waverly-Sr faced off on January 18, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Waverly-Sr faced off against Waukon and Manchester West Delaware took on Williamsburg on January 10 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.