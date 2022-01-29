Waverly-Sr earns narrow win over Webster City 48-46

Waverly-Sr edged Webster City in a close 48-46 encounter in Iowa boys basketball action on January 29.
Recently on January 21 , Waverly-Sr squared up on Charles City in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Waverly-Sr registered a 48-46 advantage at halftime over Webster City.
