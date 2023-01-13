Waverly-Sr dismantles New Hampton in convincing manner 79-41

Waverly-Sr ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering New Hampton 79-41 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Waverly-Sr and New Hampton played in a 55-47 game on January 13, 2022. For results, click here.
