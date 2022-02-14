Waukon dismantles Oelwein in convincing manner 73-47

Waukon showered the scoreboard with points to drown Oelwein 73-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.
Recently on February 1 , Oelwein squared up on Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Indians opened with a 34-27 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.
The Indians' position showed as they carried a 51-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
