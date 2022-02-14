 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waukon dismantles Oelwein in convincing manner 73-47

  • 0

Waukon showered the scoreboard with points to drown Oelwein 73-47 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.

Recently on February 1 , Oelwein squared up on Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Indians opened with a 34-27 advantage over the Huskies through the first quarter.

The Indians' position showed as they carried a 51-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News