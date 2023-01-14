Waukee Northwest records thin win against Iowa City 68-62

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Waukee Northwest did just enough to beat Iowa City 68-62 on January 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Waukee Northwest and Iowa City played in a 84-45 game on February 5, 2022. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.