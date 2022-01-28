Waterloo West topples Waterloo East 60-51

Waterloo West upended Waterloo East for a narrow 60-51 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Waterloo West opened with a 23-11 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.
Waterloo West kept a 28-25 halftime margin at Waterloo East's expense.
Waterloo West's upper hand showed as it carried a 42-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Falls and Waterloo East took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 21 at Waterloo East. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.