Waterloo West thwarts Cedar Rapids CR Washington's quest 68-54

Playing with a winning hand, Waterloo West trumped Cedar Rapids CR Washington 68-54 on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 3, Waterloo West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Click here for a recap.
