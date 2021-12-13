Waterloo West seeking to grow into their talent level fast

The Waterloo West Wahawks are likely to advance up the 4A boys basketball polls this week. They were 10th last week and after knocking off City High and Denver, the new polls should see them move on up (polls were released on Monday after press time).

West began the year with a 65-29 victory over Columbus Catholic, showing the talent that they have on the team. Over the weekend, they followed that up with close wins over City High (62-54) and Denver (63-61). In many ways, the ability to close out tight games is more important than the ability to dominate another team. To win against two teams as talented as the Little Hawks and the Cyclones is all the more impressive.

However, West is only getting better as they still possess a great deal of youth and inexperience.

The Wahawks graduated all five starters from last year's team. As head coach Cliff Berinobis pointed out, only one player on this year's team played significant minutes last year in Keishaun Pendleton. Even Pendleton only averaged 5.1 points per game in limited minutes. As such, much of the Wahawks' ranking stems from potential. They've shown the talent so far, but they're still seeking improvement and looking to grow fast.

Friday night's game against City High showed just how much talent the Wahawks possess, but also how far they still have to go. West led the Little Hawks by 20 points with less than a minute left in the third only to see their lead cut to 13 by quarter's end due to turnovers and fouls. Multiple players fouled out for West and both they and City High were in the double bonus by the end of the third quarter. The Little Hawks got as close as four points in the fourth before West pulled it out.

Again, getting the win is what matters the most. Being able to achieve victory over a very high quality team when the going gets tough shows that the Wahawks have a lot of fight. Still, the turnovers and fouls show that West still has some growing to do. Berinobis has been pleased with the fight his team has shown so far, but he is also well aware of their youth.

"One thing I'll say is this team has really impressed me with how they come to practice every day and grind on the defensive end," said Berinobis. "I'm happy with all of our effort up to this point at practice, but the youth showed up late in the game (against City High)...One thing I think we can help this group with right now is improving their toughness and mental toughness. Give Iowa City High credit, they out-toughed us. It may not seem like it, but I bet they out-rebounded us by twenty. I don't know if that's true, but we'll find out."

Berinobis wasn't too far off. The Little Hawks out-rebounded the Wahawks 37-20 and West only managed one rebound in the entire first quarter.

As mentioned before, there's plenty of talent on the Wahawks and that also showed on Friday. Pendleton scored 18 points while Si'Marion Anderson led the way with 19. The duo was excellent once again on Saturday with Anderson putting in 27 points and 11 boards while Pendleton had 22. Berinobis credited Anderson's performance Friday for helping the Wahawks take the win.

"(Anderson) has been a great leader this year for us," said Bernobis. "He hasn't really played basketball in two years. He had a serious knee injury which forced him to sit out all of last year. He's really played well and he's growing as a leader which is a huge plus for us."

Undefeated and moving up the rankings. That's where West is right now. It's a place many other teams would trade to be, for sure. Bernobis said, however, there's still too much growth left for the Wahawks to do for them to focus on rankings.

"I don't even know if these guys realize (City High) is ranked," he said. "We don't talk about that. We could care less. We have to play Cedar Falls next Friday and Cedar Rapid Washington on Tuesday. Those things never go through our minds, honestly...It's one thing at a time for a growing team and we're definitely a team that's growing."

