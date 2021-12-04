Waterloo West pulls python act on Waterloo Columbus 73-30

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Waterloo West turned out the lights on Waterloo Columbus 73-30 at Waterloo West High on December 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Waterloo West made the first move by forging an 18-7 margin over Waterloo Columbus after the first quarter.

The Wahawks' offense thundered to a 32-8 lead over the Sailors at the intermission.

Waterloo West's domination showed as it carried a 49-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.