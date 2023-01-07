Waterloo West proves to be too much for Charles City 52-40

Waterloo West trucked Charles City on the road to a 52-40 victory on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Waterloo West and Charles City faced off on January 31, 2022 at Charles City High School. For more, click here.
