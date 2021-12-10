Waterloo West outlasts City High 62-54

Friday night's game between Waterloo West and City High had a little bit of everything. An early deficit, a massive lead, a near comeback, everything.

At the end of it all, the West Wahawks emerged victors of a top ten showdown on their home court.

After leading by 20 points with 20 seconds left in the third quarter, the Wahawks had to give it their all to stay in front the rest of the way as they narrowly held on for a 62-54 win. The victory keeps West (No. 10 in 4A) undefeated at 3-0. It also positions the Wahawks to move up the rankings as City High entered the contest ranked No. 5 in 4A.

Getting the win took some work, however.

The game was wild from the start as the Wahawks jumped out to a 7-2 lead before a 12-2 run by City High put them ahead by five. A layup by Jahlil Manago with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter ended the run and made it 14-11 in favor of City High entering the second. The Wahawks hauled in just one rebound in the first period.

In the second period, however, it was West that went on the big run as Si'Marion Anderson opened the quarter with back-to-back baskets. That kickstarted a 13-3 run for West as they went up 26-17. Three free throws to close out the half for City High made it 26-20 at the midway point.

For most of the third quarter, it looked like head coach Cliff Berinobis' halftime speech must've done something special for West. The two teams traded baskets with the Wahawks taking a 35-29 lead when their offense suddenly exploded. West went on a 15-1 run to go up 50-30 with just 20 seconds remaining in the quarter. It looked like they'd finally settled in and could potentially cruise the rest of the way.

That's when the trouble started.

In those last 20 seconds of the quarter, City High's David Pope sunk a three-pointer to end the run, stole the ball from West the next possession and proceeded to make two free throws after being fouled. Shamar Benton stole the ensuing inbound pass, was fouled, and then went to the line where he made both of his free throws. In a span of 20 seconds, West went from being up 20, to leading by just 13 heading into the final quarter of play.

The fourth quarter seemed to go on forever. Both teams made it to the double bonus before the quarter began. There were a combined total of 28 free throws attempted in the fourth quarter alone. It led to some uneventful basketball, but City High did managed to get back to within four, 56-52, with 2:32 left in the game. A layup by Keishaun Pendelton and a 20 minute delay in the game due to an injury suffered by an unidentified City High player seemed to eliminate any chance the Little Hawks had. Pendelton added another layup with 19 seconds remaining to make it a seven point game and put it out of reach.

Credit West for taking the upset. They return almost no experience from last year and managed to take down the No. 5 team. The fight and resiliency they showed deserves credit.

With all of that being said, however, what looked like a 20-point victory turned into a competition very quickly due to turnovers, lack of rebounding, too many fouls and much more. Berinobis acknowledged after the game that there was a lot for the Wahawks to work on.

"Let's face it, we did some young, dumb things," he said, pointing out the youth and lack of experience on the team. As coaches that's on us because we have to make sure that we're getting those things taken care of. We let them back into the game because of (those mistakes)."

West will play Denver on Saturday.

