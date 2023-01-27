 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo West outclasses Marion Linn-Mar 76-63

Waterloo West dumped Marion Linn-Mar 76-63 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.

In recent action on January 20, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Iowa City West and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 17 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap.

