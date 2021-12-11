Waterloo West has something to talk about outlasting Denver in overtime 63-61

Bonus basketball saw Waterloo West use the extra time to top Denver 63-61 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 11.

The Wahawks' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 63-61 scoring edge over the Cyclones.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.