Waterloo West has something to talk about outlasting Denver in overtime 63-61

Bonus basketball saw Waterloo West use the extra time to top Denver 63-61 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 11.

In recent action on December 4, Waterloo West faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Denver took on Jesup on December 3 at Jesup High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Wahawks' kept the advantage through the first overtime period with a 63-61 scoring edge over the Cyclones.

Tags

