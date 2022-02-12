Waterloo East trips North Liberty Liberty in tenacious tussle 68-63

With little to no wiggle room, Waterloo East nosed past North Liberty 68-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, North Liberty faced off against Iowa City West and Waterloo East took on Cedar Falls on February 4 at Waterloo East. For a full recap, click here.
