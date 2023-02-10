Waterloo East didn't flinch, finally repelling Marshalltown 46-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 10.

The last time Marshalltown and Waterloo East played in a 69-65 game on February 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Marshalltown faced off against Mason City . For a full recap, click here. Waterloo East took on Ames on February 3 at Ames High School. For more, click here.

