Waterloo East passes stress test against Ottumwa 68-53

Waterloo East stretched out and finally snapped Ottumwa to earn a 68-53 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 6, Waterloo East faced off against North Liberty Liberty. For more, click here.
