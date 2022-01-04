Waterloo Columbus survives taut tilt with Cresco Crestwood 60-52

Waterloo Columbus wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 60-52 victory over Cresco Crestwood for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 20, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Dunkerton and Cresco Crestwood took on Waverly-Sr on December 21 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. For a full recap, click here.
