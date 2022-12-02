Waterloo Columbus designs winning blueprint against Eldora South Hardin 53-37

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Waterloo Columbus still prevailed 53-37 against Eldora South Hardin in Iowa boys basketball action on December 2.
Last season, Eldora South Hardin and Waterloo Columbus squared off with December 3, 2021 at Eldora South Hardin High School last season. For more, click here.
