Waterloo Columbus designs winning blueprint against Eldora South Hardin 53-37

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Waterloo Columbus still prevailed 53-37 against Eldora South Hardin in Iowa boys basketball action on December 2.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.