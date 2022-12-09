Waterloo Christian thwarts Clarksville's quest 71-55

Saddled up and ready to go, Waterloo Christian spurred past Clarksville 71-55 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Clarksville squared off with January 21, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 1, Clarksville squared off with Dunkerton in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.