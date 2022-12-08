Waterloo Christian rides the rough off Traer North Tama 65-48

Waterloo Christian trucked Traer North Tama on the road to a 65-48 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 8.
The last time Traer North Tama and Waterloo Christian played in a 71-59 game on February 14, 2022. For more, click here.
