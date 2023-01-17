Waterloo Christian rains down on Gilbertville Don Bosco 56-45

Waterloo Christian called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-45 defeat of Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Waterloo Christian and Gilbertville Don Bosco played in a 60-55 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Waterloo Christian faced off against Janesville and Gilbertville Don Bosco took on Belle Plaine on January 12 at Belle Plaine High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.