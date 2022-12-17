Waterloo Christian rains down on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 83-25

Waterloo Christian handled Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 83-25 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 12, Waterloo Christian faced off against Maynard West Central and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian took on Lone Tree on December 8 at Lone Tree High School. For a full recap, click here.
