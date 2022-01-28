Waterloo Christian posts win at Tripoli's expense 56-41

Waterloo Christian collected a 56-41 victory over Tripoli in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 21, Waterloo Christian faced off against Clarksville and Tripoli took on Gilbertville Don Bosco on January 21 at Tripoli High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.