Waterloo Christian manhandles Riceville 95-63

Waterloo Christian left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Riceville 95-63 on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Riceville and Waterloo Christian played in a 57-55 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 12, Waterloo Christian faced off against Maynard West Central and Riceville took on Dunkerton on December 9 at Riceville High School. Click here for a recap
