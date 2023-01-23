Waterloo Christian gallops past Waterloo Columbus 64-46

Waterloo Columbus was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Waterloo Christian prevailed 64-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Waterloo Christian faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco and Waterloo Columbus took on New Hampton on January 17 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
