Waterloo Christian gallops past Clarksville 68-54

Waterloo Christian collected a solid win over Clarksville in a 68-54 verdict for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Waterloo Christian and Clarksville squared off with January 21, 2022 at Waterloo Christian School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Clarksville faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Waterloo Christian took on Dunkerton on January 13 at Dunkerton High School. For results, click here.
