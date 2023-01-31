Waterloo Christian dominates Riceville 71-29

Waterloo Christian's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Riceville 71-29 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Riceville and Waterloo Christian played in a 57-55 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Riceville faced off against Gilbertville Don Bosco . For more, click here. Waterloo Christian took on Waterloo Columbus on January 23 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.