Waterloo Christian Boys look to come back stronger

The Waterloo Christian Regents’ slow start to the season can be attributed to their youthfulness. What the team may lack in size and experience they make up for in heart and poise.

A very lackluster start from the boys against Don Bosco on Tuesday left the Regents with only seven points in the first half of play. The game turned out to be a nail bitter by the end of it.

Don Bosco came out on fire and was running up and down the floor with possession for nearly the entire first half. Don Bosco pulled away at the very end of the game for a 56-44 win over Waterloo Christian bringing the Regents season record to 1-4 and the Dons overall record to 2-1 on the young season.

Scoring for the Regents in the first half were junior Aaron Zwack, senior Mason Reisetter, and senior Bryce Adams. Gaining the assists and playing solid defense throughout the game was sophomore Calvin Rowenhorst, who showed some excellent ball handling skills for the Regents.

Waterloo Christian’s Head Coach Matt Reisetter must have lit a fire under the belly of his team at the halftime break because the home team Regents started an impressive comeback thereafter. Mason Reisetter went on a thrilling run in the second half of play as he was a force to be reckoned with down the stretch and was almost unstoppable in the paint. Coach Reisetter could be heard saying “where was that all game” once he started getting hot.

Ty Purdy came out solid at the end for Bosco as well with timely rebounds and quick buckets to stop the bleeding and eventual comeback by the Regents.

The Waterloo Christian boys bring back seniors AJ Lux, Mick Hannan, and Elliott Flynn.Returning on the coaching staff is Reisetter and his assistants Lucas Segerstrom, Mike White and Luke Ochsner.

