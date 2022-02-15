Waterloo Christian basketball season comes to an end, but father-son duo thankful for time shared

The final buzzer rang for Waterloo Christian's season as the Regents fell to the North Tama Redhawks Monday night.

The Regents failed to achieve the goals they set for themselves prior to the season. According to WCHS head coach Matt Reisetter, the Regents hoped to end the regular season with 15 wins, a three seed in the district tournament and no less than third place in the conference.

“We fell way short of what I thought were some reasonable goals this season,” Reisetter said.

Starting point guard Carson Rowenhorst suffered a season ending injury before the year even started and the Regents battled back from a 1-7 start to end the season 10-12.

The loss was also the final bonding opportunity for Reisetter and his son, senior guard Mason Reisetter.

“Getting to spend the kind of hours together that we did is special,” Matt said. “I would not trade it for the world.”

Matt became the coach of the Waterloo Christian boys basketball team two years ago before Mason’s junior season.

“I never aspired to this,” Matt said. “I did this so I could be with him.”

The culmination of that time spent together resulted in a lights out performance from the younger Reisetter in his final prep contest.

The 5-foot-11 guard looked unstoppable, shooting 10-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from the charity stripe. Mason led the Regents in scoring with 24 points.

“It is special to go out like that,” Mason said. “I feel like that has been building up all year. To finally have that performance and still get a loss is disappointing, but also I finally fulfilled what I put all my work in for.”

North Tama ultimately pulled away, outscoring the Regents 42-33 in the second half to walk away with a 71-59 victory.

Both Reisetter’s summarized the game with the same word—bittersweet.

“I am on the sideline, the head coach of a team that is getting beat pretty bad in a game we thought we had a good chance to win,” Matt said. “You hate that. But, to see the way he played, you are torn because I was so proud of him.”

Even though he spent his junior season with little playing time, Mason said he enjoyed the opportunity to be coached by his father.

“It was an absolutely awesome experience,” Mason said. “He has done way better than I thought he was going to do.”

