Wahawks beat CR Washington 68-54 after rocky first half

WATERLOO – Level heads, long range and defense won the day for Waterloo West, earning a 68-54 victory over Cedar Rapids Washington.

Trailing by one in the first quarter, the Wahawks made it a tie at halftime before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back. Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

“We’ve got a really tough league and it’s a dogfight every night honestly,” Berinobis said.

Washington got off to an early lead with Jesse Sellers and Trey Sain leading the way and closing out the first quarter 13-12. West took the lead in the second, but the Warriors got it back, with the Wahawks clawing back to tie the game at 28 points at the end of the first half. Going into the locker room, West adjusted its defense to slow Washington down.

“We knew our offense was going to come together, said senior guard Dayton Bruce, adding that if they stepped up the defense, their scoring would take them the rest of the way. “So that’s what happened.”

Bruce kicked the third quarter off with a go-ahead three-pointer and West never let go of the lead, executing the plan on defense and pinning the Warriors down to nine points to go up 43-37 in the final quarter.

“I thought we did do a good job of that buckling down better in the second half,” Berinobis said. “They weren’t getting as many easy shots.”

By the end of the night, Bruce made four of the Wahawks’ 12 three-pointers and was their lead scorer at 20 points. He tied with Sellers while Sain scored 21 points, but Bruce was able to overcome a cold spot in his season to help West get the win.

“I’ve been kind of in my slump for a little bit, but I think I’m kind of breaking the shell right now and it’s starting to fall for me,” he said.

The Warriors got back to scoring in the fourth quarter with 17 points, but the Wahawks added 25 points of their own to the board to seal their hard-earned victory and a five-game winning streak.

“You know what we did the best? We kept our composure. Our kids stayed together,” Berinobis said. “We got behind, we didn’t falter. For that, I’m proud of them.”

CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON – Jesse Sellers 8-16 0-0 20, Noah Johnson 4-9 2-2 10, Jaden Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Braden Becker 1-2 1-2 3, Trey Sain 9-21 0-0 21, Bryce Brim 0-3 0-0 0, J.J. Willis 0-1 0-0 0.

WATERLOO WEST – Si’Marion Anderson 3-10 3-4 10, Dayton Bruce 7-11 2-3 20, Jahil Manago 3-5 0-0 9, Keadyn Leiss-Demus 5-7 2-2 13, Keishaun Pendleton 5-9 0-0 12, Shuncere Wortham 0-3 0-2 0, Joseph Hudson 1-1 1-2 4.

Washington;13;15;9;17 – 54

West; 12;16;15;25 – 68

3-point goals – Washington 5-17 (Sellers 4-8, Harris 0-2, Sain 1-4, Brim 0-3), West 12-22 (Anderson 1-2, Bruce 4-8, Manago 3-5, Leiss-Demus 1-1, Pendleton 2-4, Wortham 0-2, Hudson 1-1).

Photos: UNI men's basketball vs. Murray State, Jan. 10 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 1 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 2 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 3 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 4 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 5 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 6 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 7 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 8 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 9 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 10 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 11 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 12 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 13 MBBall UNI vs. Murray State 14