Vinton-Shellsburg thumps South Tama County in punishing decision 71-47

The force was strong for Vinton-Shellsburg as it pierced South Tama County during Friday's 71-47 thumping at Vinton-Shellsburg High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 20, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Center Point CPU and South Tama County took on Van Horne Benton on January 20 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.
