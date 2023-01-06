 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinton-Shellsburg collects skin-tight win against Marion 54-45

  • 0

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Vinton-Shellsburg had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Marion 54-45 on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Vinton-Shellsburg moved in front of Marion 17-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings' shooting darted in front for a 29-17 lead over the Wolves at the half.

Marion rallied in the third quarter by making it 40-30.

The Wolves rallied with a 15-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

