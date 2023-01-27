 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victor H-L-V shuts off the power on Colfax-Mingo 67-44

Victor H-L-V dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-44 win over Colfax-Mingo in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Colfax-Mingo and Victor H-L-V squared off with December 16, 2021 at Victor H-L-V last season. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

