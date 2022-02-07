Victor H-L-V routs Thornburg Tri-County 62-32

Victor H-L-V handled Thornburg Tri-County 62-32 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Thornburg Tri-County faced off against Belle Plaine and Victor H-L-V took on Brooklyn B-G-M on February 1 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. Click here for a recap
