Victor H-L-V rains down on Thornburg Tri-County 49-30

No quarter was granted as Victor H-L-V blunted Thornburg Tri-County's plans 49-30 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Victor H-L-V and Thornburg Tri-County faced off on February 7, 2022 at Thornburg Tri-County High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.