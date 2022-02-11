Victor H-L-V pockets solid victory over Tama Meskwaki Settlement 44-41

Victor H-L-V upended Tama Meskwaki Settlement for a narrow 44-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Victor H-L-V faced off against Brooklyn B-G-M and Tama Meskwaki Settlement took on Waterloo Christian on February 4 at Waterloo Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
