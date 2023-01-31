Victor H-L-V casts spell on Brooklyn B-G-M 54-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Victor H-L-V wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 54-46 over Brooklyn B-G-M for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 31.

The last time Brooklyn B-G-M and Victor H-L-V played in a 34-20 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Victor H-L-V faced off against Lynnville-Sully . For a full recap, click here. Brooklyn B-G-M took on Marengo Iowa Valley on January 19 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.