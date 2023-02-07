Van Horne Benton handled South Tama County 87-65 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on February 7.

Last season, Van Horne Benton and South Tama County faced off on January 11, 2022 at South Tama County High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, South Tama County faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg . For a full recap, click here. Van Horne Benton took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 31 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.

