Van Horne Benton knocks out victory on Vinton-Shellsburg 68-49

Van Horne Benton handed Vinton-Shellsburg a tough 68-49 loss during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Van Horne Benton faced off against Maquoketa and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Solon on December 10 at Solon High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.