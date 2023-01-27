Van Horne Benton dances past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 74-61

Van Horne Benton tipped and eventually toppled Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 74-61 in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton faced off on February 15, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Van Horne Benton faced off against Waverly-Sr and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Indianola on January 21 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.