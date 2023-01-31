 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Horne Benton collects skin-tight win against Vinton-Shellsburg 58-56

Van Horne Benton finally found a way to top Vinton-Shellsburg 58-56 at Van Horne Benton Community High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Vinton-Shellsburg, as it began with an 18-16 edge over Van Horne Benton through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings took a 24-23 lead over the Bobcats heading to the half locker room.

Van Horne Benton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-30 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 58-56.

Last season, Vinton-Shellsburg and Van Horne Benton faced off on February 4, 2022 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Van Horne Benton faced off against Waverly-Sr . For a full recap, click here. Vinton-Shellsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 24 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For results, click here.

