Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Van Horne Benton chalked up in tripping Center Point CPU 62-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Center Point CPU played in a 55-50 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Center Point CPU faced off against Marion and Van Horne Benton took on Independence on January 10 at Independence High School. For more, click here.
