Union holds the line against Columbus comeback, 45-37

Union Community High School celebrated a win in their last home game of the season, but their early excitement gave way to shot nerves as the Columbus Catholic Sailors came within inches of taking away their victory near the last minute of the game.

“We knew they were going to give us everything we could handle and we were very nervous,” said Union High head coach Corey Lorenzen. “They’ve got some really good players. We were trying to preach patience in the second half and not to force the ball, and I think maybe we got too patient and quit attacking. But in the end, we held on.”

The Union Knights got the first round 2A-4 game off on the right foot with a three-pointer by junior guard Ty Lorenzen, which was met by two consecutive baskets by sophomore Logan Rosauer. After another three-pointer from Lorenzen, the Sailors answered back with a goal by senior Dallas Westhoff to make the score 10-2 and the quarter ended 13-4.

The second quarter saw Columbus make an effort to nudge closer. After the Knights added five points onto the board, the Sailors answered back with six of their own, but continued to have trouble scoring to support what was a formidable defense. The half ended with the score 23-13.

The third quarter saw continued dominance by Union, but in the final minutes of the game, Columbus Catholic seniors Carter Gallagher and Ben Trost helped to lead a comeback. By the final minute of the game, the Sailors had narrowed down the score to 40-37. Costly fouls in the last minute surrendered several free throws to the Knights, expanding their lead by five points and putting the win out of range. The game ended 45-37 in Union’s favor.

With 11 points, Roasuer was the Knights' top scorer, but Gallagher’s 14 points made him the highest scoring player of the game overall.

The Knights will now move into the districts, playing at Jesup High on Thursday.

