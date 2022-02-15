Union High withstands explosive Columbus comeback

The crowd at Union Community High School sat down for what they likely thought would be a surefire win against Columbus Catholic Monday night. In the first three quarters of play, it looked like they’d be right.

What they didn’t see coming, however, was the 11th hour comeback mounted by the Sailors. While Union pulled away with the win in the final seconds of the game, they had to scrap for the win much harder than they’d once expected.

“We knew that they were going to give us everything we could handle, and we were really nervous,” said Union head coach Corey Lorenzen. “They’ve got some very good players. I’ve got all the respect in the world for (Sailors) coach (Dru) Robinson. He does a great job with them.”

Tyler Lorenzen made the first of ten consecutive points in the game with a three-pointer for Union, followed by two baskets by sophomore Logan Rosauer. Following another three by Lorenzen, Columbus Catholic answered back when senior Dallas Westhoff put two points through the net. The quarter ultimately ended with Union up 13-4. The Knights ended the half up 23-13.

The Knights continued to chip away at Columbus Catholic’s defense with the third quarter ending 35-20. But Columbus Catholic had one last swing waiting in the fourth quarter.

Senior Carter Gallagher started things off with a pair of free throws and a basket. The Sailors started to break open their offensive game, slowly but steadily outscoring the Knights as the clock ticked away towards the final buzzer. In just under seven minutes, the Knights’ lead dropped from 15 points to three at 40-37.

“We knew Columbus wasn’t going to go out without a fight, so being a rival of ours for many years, we knew they weren’t just going to crumble down,” said Union senior T.J. Freeland. “We knew especially after the second half when they were down that they would give us their best punch coming in, so we were ready for it, and we just had to stay composed, play our game and do what we do.”

Fortune tipped back to the Knights in the final minute. A set of costly fouls by Columbus Catholic allowed for a set of free throws. With five more points added for Union, the lead was out of reach, ending the game at 45-37.

Still, Columbus Catholic head coach Dru Robinson said he’s proud of his team, regardless of the outcome.

“Defensively, we fought, we battled,” Robinson said. “It was a good test.”

