Union boys shake off slow start, stay undefeated with 58-50 win over East Marshall

Considering they were playing for the second time in 24 hours, you could forgive the Union Knights for getting off to a bit of a sluggish start Friday night against East Marshall.

After all, it's not about how you start, it's how you finish. And the Knights certainly finished quite well on Friday.

TJ Freeland continued his absolutely torrid start to the season as he put up 21 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and four blocks against the Mustangs. His efforts played a large part in Union shaking off their early struggles and ultimately defeating East Marshall 58-50. The win keeps Union undefeated at 3-0 on the year.

After defeating Vinton-Shellsburg 58-46 on Thursday, Union was playing with tired legs and it showed early. The shots weren't falling with consistency as they fell behind 17-12 after one quarter. After taking a 27-24 lead in the second, they surrendered back-to-back three pointers to fall behind once again, this time 30-27. They trailed 30-29 at the midway point thanks to a put-back shot by Danny Petersen. Petersen finished with 11 points.

The second half, however, belonged to the Knights. Union began the third quarter with an 8-0 run and didn't surrender a basket until 2:24 remained in the period. A five-point quarter from Logan Rosauer helped pace the Knights to a 42-34 lead heading into the final quarter of play. Rosauer logged nine points and six boards on the night.

While the Mustangs found their offensive groove in the fourth quarter, so did Union. Freeland scored seven of his game-high 21 in the fourth and his teammates did the rest as the Knights led by 11 before East Marshall's buzzer-beating three-pointer made kept it from being a double-digit Union win. Grant Behrens nearly had a double-double for Union with 13 points and nine rebounds.

"(East Marshall) did a great job with their press defense," said head coach Corey Lorenzen. "We had an extremely hard game last night. It was very physical game last night so we had some dead legs. At halftime we made a few adjustments with their press and we preached that we have to take care of the ball. I think we did a much better job of that in the second half which led to a lot of easy looks and we were able to pull away. That's saying a lot considering we had some really dead legs in the fourth quarter."

