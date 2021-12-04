Union boys basketball team "thrilled" with where they are right now

Is it early in the boys basketball season? We just finished the first week, so, you bet it is. Still, if you're a fan of the Union Knights, you have to be very pleased with the start they've gotten off to this year.

The Knights are currently 3-0 with a blowout victory over BCLUW in the opener, a hard-fought 58-46 win over Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday, and a 58-50 comeback win over East Marshall on Friday. They've done so with a strong all-around team effort.

That being said, anyone on the Knights would tell you that it helps when you have TJ Freeland on the team.

The 6-foot-2 senior is currently averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game this season. He was in top form Friday night against the Mustangs when he dropped a season-high 21 points and hauled in a season high nine rebounds to go with three steals and four blocks. Head coach Corey Lorenzen couldn't help but smile when talking about Freeland after Friday night's win.

"He's just a leader," said Lorenzen. "He works hard at practice and leads these kids on and off the court. He's going to give us 100% night in and night out. He's a better kid than he is a basketball player and I'm extremely proud of him. You can see his leadership on the court and it drives the rest of our team. We're lucky to have him."

Of course, no one player can do it all on their own. Junior Ty Lorenzen entered Friday averaging 17 points and three assists per game while Grant Behrens was putting up 12 per game. Lorenzen had a quite evening Friday with just four points, but Behrens nearly had a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Leading rebounder Logan Rosauer (eight per game heading into Friday) hauled in six against the Mustangs while putting up nine points. Danny Petersen (seven boards per game) had four boards Friday to go with 11 points.

All of those contributions from so many different players has Corey Lorenzen feeling very confident with where the Knights are at after three games. The coach acknowledged, however, that there's always room for improvement.

"We couldn't ask to be in a better spot," he said. "We're 3-0, but we have a lot to work on. We have two tough games coming up next week (against Oelwein and Sumner-Fredericksburg) and we need to get the guys some rest, but at this point in time we're right where we want to be and hope to be."

Ball control, Lorenzen said, is the area in need of most improvement for the Knights. They committed 28 turnovers on Thursday and reached double figures again on Friday.

With a senior-heavy squad, though, Union is in as good a spot as they could ask for right now. That's a better spot than many others are in right now.

