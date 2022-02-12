Undeterred by results, Trojans focus on sub-state, togetherness

The Waterloo East Trojans boys basketball team did not plan to be on a three-game losing streak heading into the last four games of its season. Hardly any team, regardless of the sport, plans for a lack of success.

At 4-14 on the season and 2-10 in conference play, the Trojans could easily write off the remainder of their season. After all, nine juniors and one sophomore make up the bulk of a Waterloo East roster with only two seniors.

Through varying circumstances, the Trojans also spent much of the season without their full roster.

“We did not have a full team play together for 15, 16 games,” Trojans head coach Brent Carmichael said. “We are just now getting a full team.”

Even with the available excuses, Waterloo East displayed no thoughts of resignation during it's game against Dubuque Hempstead Friday night. Everyone in attendance saw a Trojans team battle for 36 minutes plus four more in overtime.

Waterloo East exploited a matchup down low as forward Martez Wiggley doubled his per game season average with 26 points on 13-for-23 shooting. Junior forward Kewone Jones shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc to add 17 points of his own.

In fact, the Trojans played well enough to beat the 10-9 Mustangs.

The Trojans led 29-28 at halftime and extended their lead to 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs took advantage of being in the double bonus to battle back, outscoring the Trojans 18-11.

Tied 54-54, the Trojans put themselves in a position to win the game at the buzzer.

However, officials ruled a Wiggley layup no good. Had the shot left the 6-foot-4-inch junior’s hands a fraction of a second sooner, Waterloo East would have emerged with a 56-54 victory.

Instead, the Mustangs outscored the Trojans 8-4 in the overtime period and left Wier-McGraw Court with a 62-58 victory.

Following the game, the Trojans continued to exemplify the fight and toughness they showed on the court. Kewone Jones outlined how the Trojans continue to fight game in, game out.

“Staying together, working hard in practice, keeping each other’s heads up and not blaming it on each other,” Jones said. “We got to stay together and work as a team.”

Carmichael said the Trojans exemplify togetherness and finds his team’s recent play encouraging.

“We are starting to play a lot better because we have that full team,” Carmichael said. “That is what we have to look forward to for these next three games and sub-state.”

The Trojans’ goal for the season, to win sub-state, remains unchanged as well.

“We have one goal,” Carmichael said. “That is Marshalltown on the 21st.”

